Constituent Sends Scathing Letter to Nadler: ‘I’ll Never Vote Democrat Again’

A man identifying himself as “Joseph,” a 67-year-old Jewish man from Borough Park, Brooklyn, New York, wrote an open letter to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) about his impeachment sham against President Donald Trump.

The letter begins with “Joseph” telling Nadler he’s been a Democrat for the past 45 years and always had a great deal of respect for Nadler.

He even donated to his campaign.

He then goes on to express his frustration over the “hateful” impeachment of President Trump.

Joseph says that the “hateful impeachment” is the reason he’s no longer a Democrat.

“I would like you to know I’ll never vote Democrat again,” the letter goes on to say. – READ MORE