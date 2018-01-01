CONSPIRACY SOLVED: CNN Figures Out Who Used Truck To Block Them From Stalking Trump At Golf Course

CNN finally solved the mystery of who parked the white box truck in front of their camera crew on Wednesday, blocking them from monitoring President Donald Trump while he was at his private golf club.

The mystery of who was behind the truck consumed CNN for two days, which led to the network being viciously mocked on social media and from numerous news outlets. The drama started when CNN producer Noah Gray tweeted a photo of the truck on Wednesday with the following caption: “Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS’ Winter vacation, CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. Today, not possible”

CNN spotted the truck outside the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, saying that the license plate matched the truck that blocked them from observing Trump. Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Teri Barbera told CNN that “the truck maneuver was not authorized by management of the detail of the Sheriff’s office.” – READ MORE

