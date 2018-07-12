Conservatives Worried About Kavanaugh Need To Read What He Said About Scalia

For those who are still hesitant to support or oppose Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, it might be wise to read what Kavanaugh had to say about former Justice Antonin Scalia.

After Scalia’s death in February 2016, Kavanaugh addressed the Antonin Scalia Law School in June 2016, according to The Daily Caller.

The National Review published an excerpt from his speech, which reflects Kavanaugh’s respect for the former justice.

“To me, Justice Scalia was and remains a hero and a role model,” Kavanaugh said. “He thought carefully about his principles, he articulated those principles, and he stood up for those principles. As a judge, he did not buckle to political or academic pressure from the right or the left.”

“What did Justice Scalia stand for as a judge? It’s not complicated, but it is profound and worth repeating often,” he continued. “The judge’s job is to interpret the law, not to make the law or make policy. So read the words of the statute as written. Read the text of the Constitution as written, mindful of history and tradition.”

“Don’t make up new constitutional rights that are not in the text of the Constitution. Don’t shy away from enforcing constitutional rights that are in the text of the Constitution. Changing the Constitution is for the amendment process.”

"And remember that courts have a critical role, when a party has standing, in enforcing those separation of powers and federalism limits. Simple but profound," Kavanaugh said.

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night.

A passerby spotted the new Supreme Court nominee on her way home from work Wednesday night, and sent these pictures to The Daily Caller News Foundation. Kavanaugh was serving meals to the homeless outside Catholic Charities in downtown Washington, less than 48 hours after he was tapped to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy.

According to his D.C. Circuit biography, the judge is a volunteer with the St. Maria's Meals program, which serves hot dinners to the capital's poor. During his acceptance remarks on Monday night, the judge mentioned that his Jesuit high school education taught him to be "a man for others."