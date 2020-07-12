Conservatives Urge Goya ‘Buycott’ to Counter Hate for CEO Who Praised Trump

The left has launched a boycott campaign against Goya Food products after president and CEO Bob Unanue praised President Donald Trump at a White House event on Thursday to announce the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

But Unanue is not backing down and support for him and his company is growing, including some encouraging people to “buycott” instead of boycott Goya products.

Unanue said on Fox and Friends on Friday about his remarks at the White House about the country being blessed to have Trump as president:

We were part of a commission called the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and they called on us to be there to see how we could help opportunities within the economic and educational realm for prosperity among Hispanics and among the United States.

“My brother came up with a terrific idea and I am encouraging all to join me in purchasing $10 worth of @GoyaFoods products and donating them to your local food bank. Let’s push a BUY-cott, not a boycott. Let’s show the #Goyaway people what compassion can do,” podcast host Mike Opelka tweeted on Friday. – READ MORE

