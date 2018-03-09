Conservatives Slam YouTube For Using Radical Left-Wing Site To Monitor Content

Now that it has been revealed that YouTube is using the radically left-wing group, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), to influence its decisions as to what is too offensive to be placed on YouTube, conservatives are justifiably furious, and are going public with their condemnation of YouTube’s partisan slant.

The revelation that the SPLC was one of the groups monitoring YouTube content came from The Daily Caller as it noted that the SPLC is one of over 100 groups YouTube relies on for content-filtering process.

Brent Bozell, the head of the Media Research Center, stated, “It speaks more to YouTube than it does to the SPLC. It’s not surprising at all that the SPLC is doing this sort of thing. YouTube has a legal right to do whatever it wants in this space, but it has no ethical right to project itself as some kind of objective purveyor of information when it not only aligns itself with radical groups, but won’t be transparent on how it’s doing business.”

The SPLC has called groups such as the Family Research Council and the Center for Immigration Studies “hate groups,” while listing Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson in their 2014 “Extremist Files.”

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, slammed the inclusion of the SPLC, saying, “They have to do one or the other — they are players on the field of public policy and acting as the umpire. The SPLC is an advocacy organization for policy. Yet at the same time, they want to flag people on the other side of the debate.” – READ MORE

