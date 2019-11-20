Conservatives Say Schiff Essentially Outed Vindman as the ‘Whistleblower’s’ Source

An interjection from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on the need to “protect the whistleblower” has many conservatives saying that the chairman essentially outed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as the so-called “whistleblower’s” source. The claim, if true, calls Schiff’s and Vindman’s previous claims, that they do not know the identity of the “whistleblower,” into question.

Nunes asked Vindman during Tuesday’s hearing if he discussed the July 25 phone call “with anyone outside the White House” and added, “if so, with whom?”

Vindman confirmed that he spoke to two individuals who were not in the White House but said they were “cleared U.S. government officials, with appropriate need to know.” He named one of the individuals — Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent — but oddly refused to name the other, describing him or her as an “individual in the intelligence community.”

Vindman and Schiff are essentially acknowledging that Vindman was the whistleblower’s source. They’re also both saying that neither of them know who the whistleblower is. So they’re both lying. #ImpeachmentHearings #StopTheSchiffShow — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 19, 2019

Vindman not wanting to discuss who in the intelligence community he talked to about this whole thing. Schiff cuts off question. Very interesting. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 19, 2019

If Adam Schiff & LTC Vindman don’t know who the “whistleblower” is, how would they know that naming the one person LTC Vindman spoke to in the intelligence community would out the “whistleblower”? 🤔 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 19, 2019

🚨HOLY SMOKES 🚨 This exact moment is when we know the impeachment hearings are a farce: Schiff, Vindman: We do not know the identity of the whistleblower GOP: So how will you know if we name him? Schiff, Vindman: STOP ASKING QUESTIONS! HE’S A GREAT GUY. IT HURTS HIS FEELINGS pic.twitter.com/6Fn0n5dzO4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

“What — as you know, the intelligence community has 17 different agencies. What agency was this individual from?” Nunes asked, prompting Schiff to interrupt and express his desire to “protect the whistleblower.”

“I want to make sure that there’s no effort to out the whistleblower through the use of these proceedings,” Schiff stated. – READ MORE