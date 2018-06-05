Conservatives Must Build Their Own Culture or Be Exiles Inside Their Own Society

Liberals want to win the victory they can’t achieve at the ballot box by using their cultural power to systematically marginalize and exclude Normal Americans from every aspect of society – and we can’t let them. From the business world to Hollywood, we are seeing them react to their utter repudiation in recent elections by trying to intimidate us into silent conformity as the price of us being allowed to participate in the non-governmental institutions of society. We must therefore have a two-part response to this act of cultural warfare – not only must we get right back in their smug little faces, but we must also build our own cultural institutions, ones that they can’t control.

The militant Normals built this country; they can build their own institutions too.

Now, of course we can’t always build parallel institutions right away. Sometimes we need to force the existing ones to behave. Social media platforms like Twitter (in which I own stock) and search engine institutions like Google are so humongous that they are difficult to replicate (but Gab and engines like Duck Duck Go are trying). The fact is that social media is becoming our society’s primary public forum, and excluding conservatives is essentially excluding conservatives from participation in politics. That’s unacceptable, meaning we will not just sit there and accept it.

So when the social media companies start deplatforming conservatives, and engines like Google start up with antics like listing the GOP’s ideology as “Nazism,” we need to respond to their exercise of their power with the exercise of our own power – via our elected representatives. A GOP bill requiring social media platforms to explicitly and clearly explain their content policies, to disclose to banned people their exact violation, to provide a rapid, meaningful appeal process, and to provide for lawsuits (with fee awards to prevailing plaintiffs) to remedy violations is just the first step toward a regulatory solution.

The Fredocons will whine that this is not a conservative solution. Oh. Well, we tried submission and that doesn’t work for us. My conservative principles include fighting fire with a firestorm. Don’t want none, don’t start none – if you exercise your power, we’ll exercise ours. I don’t want to do it, but the two choices are 1) open, free, and unregulated platforms, or 2) platforms regulated to protect our rights. Maintaining platforms that exclude Normals is not an option. So, choose wisely Silicon Valley. – READ MORE

