Conservatives Express Support for Scott Pruitt While Democrats Call for Resignation

Conservative leaders expressed support for embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt as Democrats and activists call for his resignation.

More than 60 conservatives signed a memo of support for Pruitt on Friday, hailing the administrator’s significant role in implementing President Donald Trump’s deregulatory agenda.

“President Trump campaigned on reducing Washington’s bureaucracy, and Administrator Pruitt has been instrumental to that effort,” the memo says.

“His leadership has helped President Trump keep his promises in a number of critical areas which conservatives support,” it says.

Conservatives appreciate Pruitt’s work finalizing 22 deregulatory actions allowing businesses to save more than $1 billion in compliance costs, cleaning up Superfund sites, and ending the agency’s “sue-and-settle agreements,” which conservatives say have been manipulated by radical environmentalists for years in order “to use taxpayer money to dictate energy and environmental policy.” – READ MORE

