Conservative Women Want Anita Hill Ousted from Post with Anti-Harassment Group

The president and chief executive of the Concerned Women for America (CWA) legislative action committee, Penny Nance, believes the Time’s Up movement’s choice of Anita Hill to lead its anti-sexual harassment commission is a poor one.

Along with a group of other conservative women leaders, Nance has requested Hill’s replacement, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In her most recent article on CWA’s website, Nance writes: “The women of Hollywood may have grown up learning about Anita Hill as a heroine, but as we’ve come — all too painfully — to learn, academia and media have painted a picture of her over the past quarter-century that is conveniently divorced from reality.”

Nance, joined by Alveda King, Kay Coles James, Jenny Beth Martin, and Cleta Mitchell, penned a January 25 letter to the Commission for Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace.

The letter was addressed to the women who spearheaded the commission’s creation in December — “Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Nike Foundation Co-Chair Maria Eitel, attorney Nina Shaw, and venture capitalist and activist Freada Kapor Klein,” as the LA Times noted. – READ More

On Tuesday, Arianna Huffington, founder of The Huffington Post, apparently realized that the #MeToo movement might have a serious problem on its hands: if #MeToo insists that all women must be believed, no matter what, some men are going to act in risk averse ways with female employees. That means, according to Huffington, a massive drop in the number of men who are willing to mentor women.

3x as many male managers are now uncomfortable mentoring women in the wake of #MeToo. This is a huge step in the wrong direction. We need more men to #MentorHer. https://t.co/RyPo0PBz7N — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) February 6, 2018

The link directs to LeanIn.org, a group dedicated to empowering women. According to the site, “twice as many male managers now feel uncomfortable working alone with a woman. This is a step in the wrong direction … almost half of male managers are uncomfortable participating in a common work activity with a woman, such as mentoring, working alone, or socializing together.” Furthermore, 16% of male managers now say they’re uncomfortable mentoring a woman, as opposed to 5% before #MeToo. And senior-level men are five times as likely to hesitate to travel for work with a junior-level woman than a junior-level man. – READ MORE