Conservative watchdog calls for Mueller to be removed

WASHINGTON – Special Counsel Robert Mueller should be removed from the Russian investigationbecause of unethical grand jury leaks and for appointing Democrat donors to his legal team, according a complaint filed Monday by a conservative watchdog.

Larry Klayman, founder of the right-ring Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, filed a lengthy letter with the U.S. Justice Department Monday requesting an ethics investigation into Mueller and his removal from office.

“Special Counsel Mueller must be removed as Special Counsel, as well as his conflicted staff, and this matter referred back to DoJ for the appointment of a new and ethical Special Counsel who will uphold his or her oath of office, rather than playing sleazy partisan politics with secret grand jury proceedings and this serious and important matter in general,” Klayman wrote. – READ MORE