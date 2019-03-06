Conservative Street Artists Mock CNN With Huge Anti-CNN Billboard Across From CNN Office

On Monday morning, a huge billboard across the street from CNN’s office building in Hollywood, California, carried a strong anti-CNN message, reportedly created by conservative street artists. The billboard featured a picture of CNN President Jeff Zucker with the caption underneath him reading “CEO, CNNPC” and a huge message displayed across the central part of the billboard reading “Keep Korea Divided.*” In the lower left area of the billboard was written, “CNN Communist News Network,” while on the bottom right area of the billboard the asterisk that followed the Keep Korea Divided message was followed by “because OrangeManBad.”

Anti-CNN billboard appears next to CNN's Hollywood headquarters https://t.co/GNUWi7yHMI pic.twitter.com/HNK9HspQxz — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the billboard was created by the conservative street art group “The Faction” in response to CNN’s biased coverage of President Trump’s recent meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. THR reported that the NPC after Zucker’s name was a reference to “robotic liberalism allegedly displayed by mainstream journalists.”

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to a member of The Faction who said, “When Trump speaks glowingly of Kim Jong Un, it’s a tactic. Zucker and his journo-activists know this, but are more than willing to try to torpedo the summit — the future of the long-suffering North and South Korean people be damned.” – READ MORE