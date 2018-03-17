Conservative Street Artist Takes Aim At Arnold Schwarzenegger With #MeToo Posters

A conservative street artist that goes by the name Sabo took aim at Arnold Schwarzenegger Wednesday with a series of #MeToo movie posters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The posters showed up in southern California’s Venice Beach and Santa Monica near the action hero’s office. They feature Schwarzenegger alongside Harvey Weinstein under the title “Twins” and the words “MeToo” across them. The artwork replicated similar posters from the comedy the former governor of California did with Danny DeVito thirty years ago.

Arnold Schwarzenegger targeted by street art near his office https://t.co/iUvVbuSodc pic.twitter.com/XxuOILq8jI — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 14, 2018

The posters bear the message, “Only their victims can tell them apart.”

The reference to the social media campaign alludes to allegations Schwarzenegger mistreated women he worked with more than a decade ago. – READ MORE

