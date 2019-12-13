‘Conservative Squad’ forms to combat socialism: ‘This is not your grandfather’s GOP anymore’

Four female conservative congressional candidates have banded together in a “conservative squad” to combat Democratic socialist candidates across the United States.

In a previous interview on “Fox & Friends,” Alabama congressional candidate Jessica Taylor called for a new generation of conservatives to counteract the ideology of Democratic socialists like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

Then, in a campaign video for her candidacy, Taylor said that she was “sick of arrogant socialists like AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), who’ve never even run a lemonade stand, trying to tell us how to live in Alabama and that more government is the answer.”

On Thursday, Taylor joined “Fox & Friends” once again with a newly formed “conservative squad,” made up of Minnesota congressional candidate Michelle Fischbach, South Carolina congressional candidate Nancy Mace, and Texas congressional candidate Beth Van Duyne.

“This is about bringing the conservative message to the people of the United States,” said Fischbach. “So that people understand that we’re looking at do-nothing Democrats. They are obsessing about impeachment and not really doing anything for the people of the United States anymore.” – READ MORE