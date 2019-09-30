Conservative Radio Host Blasts Schiff as Having ‘Destroyed His Credibility’ as a Fair Impeachment Arbiter

A conservative radio host said that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has “lost all credibility” as a “fair arbitrator” in the impeachment inquiry process of President Donald Trump.

During a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press,” host of “The Hugh Hewitt Show” Hugh Hewitt said that “the most important thing” that has happened in the morning, at that point, was that Schiff went “full ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Queen of Hearts” by giving a “verdict first” and going to “trial later.”

He continued to blast the House Intelligence Chairman as having “destroyed his credibility” during his appearance on the show as “a fair arbiter” during the impeachment inquiry process.

“I believe he destroyed his credibility this morning on this show as a fair arbiter of this process,” said Hewitt. – READ MORE