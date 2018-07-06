‘Conservative’ columnist: I want Democrats to take over Congress

Conservative columnist Max Boot said he wants Democrats to retake control of both chambers of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

Boot, a frequent critic of President Trump, wrote in The Washington Post on Wednesday that he was joining other prominent conservatives who have pledged to vote against the party.

The GOP is now a “white-nationalist party with a conservative fringe,” Boot wrote.

“If you’re part of that fringe, what should you do?” he asked.

Boot said he is rooting for a Democratic takeover in both the House and Senate.

“Like postwar Germany and Japan, the Republican Party must be destroyed before it can be rebuilt,” Boot wrote. – READ MORE

