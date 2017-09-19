Conservative Co-Host Jedediah Bila Exits ‘The View’

Jedediah Bila announced Monday morning that it would be her last day as co-host of The View.

“So this is my last day at The View,” said Bila of her sudden departure from the ABC show. “This has just been an amazing journey and I appreciate all of you. I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me hate tweets.”

Bila noted that she is writing a new book for publisher HarperCollins and working on other unspecified projects, however, she didn’t specify exactly why she is leaving the show. “This has been a really great experience and mostly I just want to speak to the viewers and say we are nothing without you.” – READ MORE