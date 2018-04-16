Conservative Campus Groups Felt Threatened Over Free Speech Conference

Members of some conservative groups at Siena College in upstate New York said they received politically aggressive emails they considered threatening ahead of a free speech conference that is running right now on campus.

Several students told LifeZette that despite their requests for an alert to the campus community — beginning back on February 2, when they say they received the first such email — school administration and campus public safety officials had turned a deaf ear to their worries.

The activities of conservative groups and their members on campus definitely have made headlines recently.

Three weeks ago, reports surfaced about an email exchange between philosophy professor Jennifer McErlean; Antonio Bianchi, a student and the president of Siena’s Turning Point USA chapter; and a Siena alumnus. In the email, McErlean referred to conservative students who made her feel “miserable” enough to quit her role with the school’s civil discourse committee. The professor also said she found conservative groups “evil.”

Earlier this week, Siena College reappeared in the media. Student Zack Butler is reportedly facing disciplinary action, even expulsion, for his March 22 distribution of 600 flyers that showed screenshots of the McErlean/Bianchi email exchange. – READ MORE

