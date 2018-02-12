Conservative Actress Stacey Dash Drops Bomb on Twitter: She May Have a Future in Politics

Conservative actress Stacey Dash has always been a bit of a lightning rod. Absolutely unapologetic about her own beliefs, she even trolled herself at the 2016 Academy Awards.

And there have been more than a few people who have noticed her strength of convictions and asked the obvious question.

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress. Would love to know what my fans and friends think. pic.twitter.com/e9z8MuFu5m — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 10, 2018

She has hinted at the possibility before, telling “Entertainment Tonight” in June 2016 she would consider a career in politics — but that it was “God’s plan” if and when it would happen – READ MORE