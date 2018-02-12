True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Conservative Actress Stacey Dash Drops Bomb on Twitter: She May Have a Future in Politics

Posted on by
Share:

Conservative actress Stacey Dash has always been a bit of a lightning rod. Absolutely unapologetic about her own beliefs, she even trolled herself at the 2016 Academy Awards.

 

And there have been more than a few people who have noticed her strength of convictions and asked the obvious question.

She has hinted at the possibility before, telling “Entertainment Tonight” in June 2016 she would consider a career in politics — but that it was “God’s plan” if and when it would happen – READ MORE

Conservative Actress Stacey Dash Drops Bomb on Twitter: She May Have a Future in Politics
Conservative Actress Stacey Dash Drops Bomb on Twitter: She May Have a Future in Politics

People have been asking...
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: