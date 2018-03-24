Conservative Actor Unloads After Bill Murray Compares Parkland Students to Vietnam Protesters

In a scathing tweet, conservative actor Adam Baldwin — a member of the famous Baldwin family — excoriated Bill Murray for comparing students who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida to protesters who ended the Vietnam War.

In an editorial for NBC News, titled “The Parkland kids remind me of the students who helped end the Vietnam War,” the veteran actor argued that “Vietnam is one of the most wonderful places to go in the world” mostly because “(i)f you can just stop shooting at them, they really do pretty well.”

“We are living in interesting times, and people are becoming politically activated who weren’t previously,” Murray began his op-ed.

Isn’t the Viet Nam war the one where students spat on America’s military returning home?https://t.co/MBv5hZEe3q — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) March 22, 2018

Bill Murray’s history of the Vietnam War may be a little shaky, however — as Adam Baldwin pointed out.

