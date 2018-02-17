True Pundit

Conservative Actor Hits Back At Celebs Demanding Gun Control

Adam Baldwin pushed back Wednesday against celebrities and Democratic leaders calling for more gun control following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“[Nancy] Pelosi again demanding gun control. Again, the shooter was stopped by people with firearms,” the 55-year-old actor tweeted after a gunman killed at least 17 people at a Florida high school.

“Schools need armed security and volunteer staff members with CCW,” he added.

Celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Nancy Sinatra, Chelsea Handler and others turned their ire on President Donald Trump and Republicans demanding “sensible gun laws” after the attack. – READ MORE

