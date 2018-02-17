Conservative Actor Hits Back At Celebs Demanding Gun Control

Adam Baldwin pushed back Wednesday against celebrities and Democratic leaders calling for more gun control following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“[Nancy] Pelosi again demanding gun control. Again, the shooter was stopped by people with firearms,” the 55-year-old actor tweeted after a gunman killed at least 17 people at a Florida high school.

“Schools need armed security and volunteer staff members with CCW,” he added.

Again, the shooter was stopped by people with firearms. Schools need armed security and volunteer staff members with CCW. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) February 14, 2018

Celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Nancy Sinatra, Chelsea Handler and others turned their ire on President Donald Trump and Republicans demanding “sensible gun laws” after the attack. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *