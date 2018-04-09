True Pundit

Sports

Conor McGregor was ‘causing trouble’ in hotel room after release on bail, report says

Posted on by
Share:

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was “being rowdy” in his Manhattan hotel Saturday night, one day after he was released on bond following his arraignment in connection with a backstage melee earlier this week, the New York Post reported Sunday.

The paper quoted an anonymous businessman from Rhode Island who said McGregor was “causing trouble” at the Loews Regency Hotel on Park Avenue.

“I heard he was being rowdy last night,” the businessman added.

McGregor faces charges of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault, menacing and reckless endangerment after video footage appeared to show him throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters on Thursday after a news conference for UFC 223 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Two fighters on the card, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, were injured and later replaced. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Conor McGregor was 'causing trouble' in hotel room after release on bail, report says
Conor McGregor was 'causing trouble' in hotel room after release on bail, report says

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was being rowdy in his Manhattan hotel Saturday night, one day after he was released on bond following his arraignment in connection with a backstage melee earlier this week, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: