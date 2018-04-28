Connecticut lawmakers pass measure to give electoral votes to presidential candidate who wins popular vote

The Connecticut state House passed a measure Thursday that would give the state’s electoral votes to the presidential candidate who won the popular vote, if enough states promise to do the same.

The bill would have the state join an interstate compact that grants participating states’ votes to candidates who win the popular vote, the Hartford Courant reported.

However, the compact doesn’t go into effect until enough states join for the group to have 270 electoral votes — the amount a presidential candidate must earn to win the Electoral College.

Ten states have joined the group so far, representing a total of 165 electoral votes.

Support for the compact grew after both President Trump and former President George W. Bush won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1