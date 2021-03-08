Connecticut Governor Explains Why He Lifted Business Restrictions

Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont explained Friday why he’s lifting some COVID-19 business restrictions during an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”

Lamont explained the state’s “been carefully reopening since May,” explaining that the majority of schools are fully operating five days a week and restaurants and retail stores are already operating at 50% capacity.

“Given the fact that we have so many of our people, well over 20% have been vaccinated, the vast majority of whom are over 55, where you’re most likely to suffer complications or hospitalization is down,” Lamont said. “So we thought this is something we know it works and maintaining the masks and the social distancing reinforces that we’re still — still know that we have a way to go.”

Lamont announced Thursday the state is keeping certain COVID-19 measures, including mask wearing, but certain restrictions will be lifted on various dates, according to a press release. Starting March 19, up to 25 people will be able to gather inside private residences and 100 people will be able to gather outside.

Commercial venues will be allowed to hold 100 people inside and 200 people outside starting on the same date, the press release said. Masks, cleaning measures and social distancing will still be mandatory.

Lamont said the government is keeping the mandate of six feet in social distancing and said that won’t change for the state’s restaurants.

“I can’t mandate common sense so people are gonna use their judgment. But we thought 25 was a reasonable number and if something happened, we can track and trace,” Lamont said.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that next Wednesday businesses will be able to fully reopen and wearing masks in public won’t be mandatory, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted that Mississippi’s businesses can also start fully operating on Wednesday and that the state is “lifting all our county mask mandates.”