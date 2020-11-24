Congresswoman-elect starting ‘Freedom Force’ as counterweight to Dems’ ‘Squad’

There might be a new squad in town, and this time, it’ll be composed of Republicans.

Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., has signalled her interest in forming a “freedom force” to fight socialism.

A Cuban-American, Salazar called out the “socialist nightmare” created by former dictator Fidel Castro.

I was born in Miami — a community built by survivors my parents fled Castro’s socialist nightmare. we can’t just let the socialist left destroy the American Dream for our children! join The Freedom Force & FIGHT BACK today! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/o0E4iHjBj4 — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) November 20, 2020

“I was born in Miami — a community built by survivors my parents fled Castro’s socialist nightmare,” she tweeted Friday. “e can’t just let the socialist left destroy the American Dream for our children! join The Freedom Force & FIGHT BACK today!”

She linked to an article containing her previous comments on the issue. Salazar told NBC News: “I want to create a force within my freshman class that will have to be reckoned with. A force of reason, a force for freedom, a force for democracy.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --