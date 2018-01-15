Congresswoman Announces Bid for Senate, “I’m a Fighter Pilot, And I Talk Like One” (VIDEO)

Senator and frequent opponent of President Donald Trump, Jeff Flake has decided not to seek re-election in 2018, and a multitude of candidates from both the left and the right are working to begin their gambits to replace his seat in Arizona.

One of the most famous of the expected candidates is former sheriff Joe Arpaio, well-known in conservative circles and despised among liberals. He’s a good choice, but now he’s got some serious competition.

Meet Congresswoman Martha McSally.

McSally is a no-nonsense, conservative politician whose decades-long career in the armed forces led her to be the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat in American history, according to ABC News. – READ MORE

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who announced earlier this week that he is running for the U.S. Senate, made an appearance Wednesday with Chris Cuomo on CNN, where things got heated quickly.

During the interview, Cuomo asked Arpaio:

“Let me ask you something, sheriff. You’ve had such a long run. You’ve had so much controversy here at the end. You’ve got your health, but you’ve got your age, as well.

Why take this on? Why not just take the pardon? You lost your last race to a Democrat in an all-Republican county. Why do this?”

“First of all, I disagree with your opening remarks. I’m not going to spend time justifying the tent city and everything else you said,” Arpaio said. “But the question is why am I doing this? First of all, I’m a big supporter of the president from day one, July 2015.” – READ MORE