Politics
Congressmen Had 1,000 Minutes to Read 2,232-Page $1.3T Bill
Members of the House of Representatives had 1,000 minutes—overnight—to read a 2,232-page bill that spends $1.3 trillion.
On Wednesday, March 21, the House Appropriations Committee put out a press release headlined “Government-Wide Funding Legislation Released.”
“The bill contains the full legislation and funding for all of the 12 annual Appropriations bills,” said the release. “It totals $1.3 trillion, including $78.1 billion in funding for the Global War on Terror (GWOT)/Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO). Total base funding, excluding OCO and emergencies, is $1.2 trillion.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
(Screen Capture)Members of the House of Representatives had 1,000 minutes—overnight—to read a 2,232-page bill that spends $1.3 trillion.
CNS News