Politics
Congressman: Rosenstein Is Spying On Me
Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert believes government personnel working for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein are spying on his office, he told WMAL’s “Morning on the Mall” Friday.
“I don’t doubt for a minute that he has people who have been looking into my background. I’ve been told as much by some other folks,” Gohmert told WMAL host and Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese.
Gohmert continued, “I’ve had people who work for the government saying they know everybody that comes in your office.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
dailycaller.com