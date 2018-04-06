Politics Security
Congressman pulls out loaded gun in constituent meeting: “I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords,”
“I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords,” the lawmaker said, according to the paper. “I don’t mind dying, but whoever shoots me better shoot well or I’m shooting back.”
Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.) pulled out a loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents on Friday to make the point that guns are not always dangerous.
Norman, a concealed carry permit holder, acknowledged to The Post and Courier that he showed his loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson during a “coffee with constituents” event in his home district.
Giffords, a former Democratic representative from Arizona, was shot in the head during a constituent event in 2011. Giffords went on to become a vocal advocate for tougher gun control.
Norman said he displayed his handgun to show that “guns don’t shoot people, people shoot guns.”
