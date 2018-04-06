Congressman pulls out loaded gun in constituent meeting: “I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords,”

“I’m not going to be a Gabby Giffords,” the lawmaker said, according to the paper. “I don’t mind dying, but whoever shoots me better shoot well or I’m shooting back.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.) pulled out a loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents on Friday to make the point that guns are not always dangerous.

Norman, a concealed carry permit holder, acknowledged to The Post and Courier that he showed his loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson during a “coffee with constituents” event in his home district.

Giffords, a former Democratic representative from Arizona, was shot in the head during a constituent event in 2011. Giffords went on to become a vocal advocate for tougher gun control.

Norman said he displayed his handgun to show that “guns don’t shoot people, people shoot guns.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1