Congressman Louie Gohmert Just Absolutely Wrecked Robert Mueller With Epic 48-Page Investigative Blowout; We Have it Here
“What I have accumulated here is absolutely shocking upon the realization that Mueller’s disreputable, twisted history speaks to the character of the man placed in a position to attempt to legalize a coup against a lawfully elected President,” writes GOP Congressman Louie Gohmert.
Gohmert is referring to the exhaustive expose he just released called: Robert Mueller: Unmasked.
And the GOP Representative does exactly that, shining a bright light on decades of Mueller misdeeds, stating:
“Robert Mueller has a long and sordid history of illicitly targeting innocent people that is
a stain upon the legacy of American jurisprudence. He lacks the judgment and credibility
to lead the prosecution of anyone.”
And that’s the nice part.
Gohmert Mueller UNMASKED by True Pundit on Scribd
Here is Gohmert’s Blowout Dossier on Mueller.
