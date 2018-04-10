Congressman Has Perfect Explanation for Drawing His Weapon in Front of Constituents

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina explained why he pulled a pistol out at a restaurant on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

“Last week I went to a restaurant that did not ban firearms, that hosted me coming in and having the ‘Coffee with The Congressman.’ There was a lot of people there.

“There was a group with red t-shirts on. And it had: ‘Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety in America,’” Norman said.

“I could have sat anywhere. I sat with them. I had met one of the girls earlier. She had been by the office. She was a big Democrat,” he continued.

“The fellow sitting in front of me said Ralph, don’t you carry a gun? I said, ‘absolutely I do.’ Then I reached in my pocket, safely, pulled out the gun and laid it in front of me,” Norman said.

"And I said this gun doesn't shoot by itself. It takes a person behind it. And then I put the gun back in my pocket. And then the next thing I know, front page news: Congressman Ralph Norman pulls a gun at an event."

