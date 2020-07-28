Congressman Crenshaw: Riots are a ‘well-coordinated’ effort by radicals to hold Americans ‘hostage until you give them power’ (VIDEO)

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX) said that “left-wing” violence in U.S. cities is “well-coordinated” to hold Americans “hostage” in order for radicals to get power via the Democratic Party.

Congressman Crenshaw told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum that Americans watching the continuing violence in Portland and other cities should “calm down and take a step back and look at the big picture.”

“What are we seeing?” Crenshaw asked. “I think fundamentally what we’re seeing is a hostage crisis. You have a lot of violent left-wing mobs, Antifa mobs saying that if you don’t give us power, if you don’t give our political wing, the Democratic Party, power we’re gonna keep terrorizing your cities.” – READ MORE

