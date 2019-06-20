Congressional watchdogs say ‘hundreds’ of criminal migrants headed to US in caravans

“Hundreds” of criminal migrants are currently headed toward America’s southern border, according to data obtained by elected government watchdogs.

In a Thursday letter obtained by Blaze Media, Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee told acting Department of Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan that “data provided to the Committee shows that hundreds of migrants approaching the southern border have criminal histories.”

The letter — which was signed by GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Mark Meadows (N.C.), Chip Roy (Texas), and others — goes on to detail that documents provided by the department to the committee have shown that previous migrant caravans did indeed contain dangerous criminals, but that the criminal threat is also true of incoming columns.

"In October 2018, CBP's Office of Intelligence tracked one caravan estimated to include nearly 8,000 individuals that arrived south of California in December 2018," it reads. "ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) established that 660 of these individuals had U.S. criminal convictions — nearly 40 were convicted of assault or aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Three individuals were convicted of murder."