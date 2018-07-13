Congressional Chaos: Dems Explode in Strzok Hearing When Gohmert Invokes Affair With Page (VIDEO)

Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert sparked outrage among a slew of Democrats in the joint House hearing featuring embattled FBI Agent Peter Strzok.

Gohmert, of Tyler, ripped into Strzok over his apparent bias in regard to the handling of the Clinton email investigation and Trump-Russia probe.

Gohmert said Inspector General Michael Horowitz delineated “500 pages of bias” from Strzok and others, and then “threw a bone to the Democrats” by declaring that there was no inherent bias that affected the outcome of the Clinton investigation.

.@replouiegohmert: "When you have text messages, Mr. Strzok, the way you do, saying the things you did, you'd been better off coming in here and saying 'look, that was my bias.'" https://t.co/n9rtHEvNOP pic.twitter.com/sdBi8jrVZH — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 12, 2018

Goodlatte said Nadler was incorrect because that witness was neither a lawmaker nor the president of the United States.

Strzok blasted Gohmert in his response, saying that his remark about “the look I would engage in with a family member who I have acknowledged hurting goes more to a discussion about your character and what you stand for.” – READ MORE

After dodging multiple questions from Gowdy, Strzok gave a lengthy answer defending his anti-Trump behavior as never influencing his investigation into either Trump or Hillary.

“The suggestion that I in some dark chamber in the FBI would somehow cast aside all of these procedures — all of these safeguards — and this is astounding to me,” Strzok said, “It deeply corrodes what the FBI is in American society, the effectiveness of their mission and is deeply destructive.”

After the impassioned line, video captures multiple Democrats on the Judiciary committee bursting into applause for Strzok, a witness they are supposed to be questioning and investigating. – READ MORE

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte threatened FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok with contempt of Congress proceedings for refusing to answer a question by Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy.

Gowdy had asked Strzok how many people he had interviewed between July 31 and Aug. 8, 2016, as part of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Goodlatte then informed him that he will be recalled later today so that the committee could consider contempt proceedings.

“Mr. Strzok, in a moment we will continue with the hearing, but based on your refusal to answer the question, at the conclusion of the day we will be recessing the hearing and you will be subject to recall to allow the committee to consider proceeding with a contempt citation,” Goodlatte said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1