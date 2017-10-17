Congressional Candidate Claims She Was Abducted By Aliens (VIDEO)

A former Miami politician running for U.S. congress claims she was abducted by aliens and has been communicating with them telepathically throughout her life.

Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, a former Miami Republican city council woman will be running for Florida’s 27th District congressional seat and recalled her experiences with extraterrestrial beings in a old Youtube video discovered by The Miami-Herald, Monday.

Rodriguez Aguilera reportedly said in the video she saw three blond, big-bodied beings — two females, one male — that visited her when she was 7-years-old. The aliens have communicated telepathically with her several times throughout her life and described “going up” inside a spaceship, but did not clarify if the spaceship left earth, according to The Miami Herald’s translation of the video where Rodriguez Aguilera speaks entirely in Spanish. – READ MORE