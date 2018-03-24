Congress wants to talk to Mark Zuckerberg about the Cambridge Analytica data breach

Mark Zuckerberg came out of hiding on Wednesday to address the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In regular Facebook fashion, it all started with the long essay trick in which the CEO didn’t actually apologize for what happened. He did eventually say he was sorry as he was giving interviews to various news outlets. In one of them, he also said, somewhat reluctantly, that he’d be willing to appear in front of Congress to testify.

Well, the Congress has spoken, and the House Energy and Commerce Committee would like for Zuckerberg to testify.

“The latest revelations regarding Facebook’s use and security of user data raises many serious consumer protection concerns,” said in a joint statement Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) and Ranking Member Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ)/

“After committee staff received a briefing yesterday from Facebook officials, we felt that many questions were left unanswered. Mr. Zuckerberg has stated that he would be willing to testify if he is the right person. We believe, as CEO of Facebook, he is the right witness to provide answers to the American people. We look forward to working with Facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg to determine a date and time in the near future for a hearing before this committee.” – READ MORE

