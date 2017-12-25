Congress Swamp Rat Sheila Jackson Lee Steals Woman’s First Class Seat on Plane Then Plays Race Card

A woman who booked a flight from Houston to Washington, D.C., accused United Airlines of giving her first-class seat to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas — and later threatening to remove her after she complained and snapped a picture of the anti-Trump congresswoman, although the airline said it happened because the woman canceled her reservation on the airline’s app.

Jean-Marie Simon, who used 140,000 miles to buy first-class tickets to take her from Washington, D.C., to Guatemala and back home, described the experience as “so completely humiliating,” reports the Houston Chronicle.

When it was time to board the last leg of her flight home from George Bush International Airport on Dec. 18, the gate attendant told Simon that her paper ticket was not in United’s system and asked if she’d canceled her flight.

“No,” the 63-year-old attorney replied. “I just want to go home.”

Simon was told that her seat was taken, and United gave her a $500 voucher and reseated her in the Economy Plus section in row 11.

Later, Simon learned that Jackson Lee, who has been a vocal proponent of impeaching President Trump, was in the seat she’d purchased and has alleged that the congresswoman received preferential treatment, which United denies.

In her statement, Jackson Lee said she overheard Simon speaking with an African-American flight attendant and saw her snap the photo.

“Since this was not any fault of mine, the way the individual continued to act appeared to be, upon reflection, because I was an African American woman, seemingly an easy target along with the African American flight attendant who was very, very nice,” Jackson Lee said in the statement, according to the Houston Chronicle. – READ MORE

