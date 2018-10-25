CONGRESS POSTPONES INTERVIEW WITH ROD ROSENSTEIN

The Republican chairmen of two congressional committees are postponing an interview with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein scheduled for Wednesday.

“The Committees are unable to ask all questions of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein within the time allotted for tomorrow’s transcribed interview, therefore, the interview will be postponed,” said GOP Reps. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia and Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, the chairmen of the House Judiciary and House Oversight Committees, respectively.

Republicans have pressed Rosenstein for weeks to appear before the two committees to discuss his role in the Trump-Russia probe as well as reports that in May 2017 he offered to wear a wire in conversations with President Donald Trump.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe claimed in memos written just after meetings with Rosenstein that the DOJ #2 offered to spy on Trump while also suggesting using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. – READ MORE