Congress approves final tax reform bill, handing Trump year-end victory

The House gave the final stamp of approval Wednesday to a sweeping tax reform package, handing President Trump his first major legislative victory and most Americans a tax cut starting next year.

With a 224-201 House vote, Congress sent the $1.5 trillion package to Trump’s desk. The biggest rewrite of the federal tax code since the Reagan administration will usher in steep rate cuts for American companies, double the deduction millions of families claim on their annual returns and make a host of other changes taking effect in a matter of weeks.

During a celebration at the White House with lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon, Trump called it “the largest tax cut in the history of our country” and singled out House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for praise.

“Paul Ryan and Mitch, it was a little team,” Trump said. “We just got together and we worked very hard, didn’t we?” – READ MORE

