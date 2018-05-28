Politics TV
CONFUSION: Maxine Waters claims Trump sought ‘back panel’ with Russia (VIDEO)
The California Congresswoman — who demands the impeachment of President Trump every chance she gets — appeared on MSNBC this morning and got confused during her rant.
Wringing her hands about the apparent lack of public knowledge about the never-ending Russia investigation, Waters told Joy Reid they have to do a better job telling Americans about Trump’s alleged misdeeds.
“The way that it has unfolded, there is so much information almost on a daily basis that the average American just can’t keep up with it,” Waters said. – READ MORE
