CONFUSION: Biden says ‘got elected in 2012, 2010 or 13’ (VIDEO)

At a Marshalltown, Iowa, town hall on 01/26, Joe Biden was recounting waiting for Obama to pick him up to head to the inauguration in “January of 2012, actually 2013, no wait a minute, we got elected in 2012, 2010 or 13.” Biden does not remember when the last time he was elected pic.twitter.com/y6TGgbsHb3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2020

Joe Biden seems to have caught whatever Nancy Pelosi has got.

The Democrat frontrunner for president stumbled through a recollection of when he first got elected vice president.

During an appearance in Marshalltown, Iowa earlier this week, Biden was recalling the time he waited in Wilmington, Delaware for the president-elect to pick him up by train. – READ MORE