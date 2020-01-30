CONFUSION: Biden says ‘got elected in 2012, 2010 or 13’ (VIDEO)

Share:

Joe Biden seems to have caught whatever Nancy Pelosi has got.

The Democrat frontrunner for president stumbled through a recollection of when he first got elected vice president.

During an appearance in Marshalltown, Iowa earlier this week, Biden was recalling the time he waited in Wilmington, Delaware for the president-elect to pick him up by train. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.