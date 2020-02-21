CONFUSION: Biden claims Dems lost Congress in ”16′ due to Obamacare (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is having trouble with his memory again.

During a CNN town hall broadcast on Thursday, Biden claimed Democrats lost the Congress in 2016 due to Obamacare.

“Remember what we were told: The reason we lost the Congress in ’16 was because of Obamacare, remember?” he said.

“And by the way, it probably was. People didn’t know what it was,” he added.

But the Democrats lost control of Congress in 2010 due to the Tea Party movement and a voter perception that Democrats were not heeding the concerns of constituents. – READ MORE

