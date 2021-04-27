Confidence in Johnson & Johnson’s Vaccine Plummets After CDC Pause

Barely one-fifth of Americans who have yet be vaccinated said they would receive Johnson & Johnson’s shot following its temporary pause by the Centers for Disease Control due to extremely rare blood clots, a new poll finds.

Just 22% of Americans said that they would be willing to receive the one-dose vaccine, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll released Monday. Conversely, nearly 75% said that they would be unwilling to receive it.

Confidence in the vaccine was underwater among both vaccinated and unvaccinated adults as well, with just 46% saying that it was either very or somewhat safe.

The decrease in confidence, however, seemed to only apply to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. Over 70% of adults said that they believed vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna – the first two shots to be approved in the United States that the vast majority of vaccinated Americans have received – were either very or somewhat safe, the poll showed.

The CDC paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s rollout after reports of severe blood clots appeared in a handful of women across the U.S. Fewer than 20 cases were reported among the approximately 7 million doses administered.

The CDC lifted the pause Friday, and its administration resumed as soon as Saturday morning in some areas. The vaccine is now accompanied with a warning label that notes the extremely slim possibility of developing a serious blood clot after receiving it.

The poll was conducted among 1,007 American adults before the CDC lifted the pause. It has a margin of error of 3.5 points.