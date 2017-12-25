Politics
Confederate statue in Georgia vandalized to the tune of $200G, officials say
A statue of a Confederate soldier that stood high atop a Georgia cemetery was severely vandalized—with the statue’s hands and rifle cut off and its face bashed in.
Someone or a group of people entered Myrtle Hill Cemetery on Wednesday before damaging the monument, which was built in 1887.
“It looked like it was surgically cut,” Rome City Manager Sammy Rich told the Rome News-Tribune. “It’s just super disappointing that somebody would go to that much trouble to get up there, put a ladder up or whatever to reach it.”
Cemetery Director Stan Rogers estimated the value of the damages at $200,000, the newspaper reported. – READ MORE
