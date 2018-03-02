Politics TV
Condoleezza Rice Tells Adam Schiff To ‘Wrap It Up’ – ‘The Country Needs To Get Back To Business’ (VIDEO)
Condoleezza Rice told Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff to “wrap it up” on the Russia investigation during ABC’s Thursday broadcast of “The View.”
“The country needs to get back to business.”
“I spent a lot of time in Washington and I know you got a really hard job and I appreciate what you’re doing for the country. But I really hope you can wrap it up. The country needs to get back to business. So that’s my greatest hope. This gets done.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller