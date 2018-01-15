Condoleezza Rice: Don’t Let #MeToo Turn Women Into Snowflakes (VIDEO)

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had harsh words for the #MeToo movement in an interview with CNN’s David Axelrod on Saturday, urging Americans to use caution when accusing men of sexual impropriety, and not to use the movement as an excuse to further marginalize women.

Speaking to Obama White House advisor Axelrod, Rice petitioned women not to become too thin-skinned over male behavior.

“Let’s not turn women into snowflakes. Let’s not infantilize women,” Rice said. – READ MORE

Liam Neeson described the onslaught of Hollywood’s sexual misconduct allegations as “a bit of a witch hunt,” Fox News reports.

Speaking Friday to Irish television on RTE’s “The Late Late Show,” Neeson noted that “there’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee, or something, and suddenly they’re being dropped from their program or something.”

The actor then went further and said the non-stop accusations amount to “a bit of a witch hunt.”

Neeson said the charges are affecting all media people, referencing the case of Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) host Garrison Keillor, who was fired for “inappropriate behavior” without the media outlet ever revealing just what the behavior was. – READ MORE