Condoleezza Rice About Bolton’s Exit: ‘If Nat’l Security Adviser and President Aren’t on Same Page,’ It Won’t Be President Who Goes

“Let me just start by saying something about John Bolton, because he did work for me,” said Condoleezza Rice on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Tuesday night about the sudden exit of Bolton from the Trump administration. “John has tremendous intellect. He cares deeply about this country and the role of the United States abroad. And I’m sure he did his best to give the president his unvarnished advice, which is what you’re supposed to do as national security adviser.”

She added, “But in the final analysis, if the national security adviser and the president are not on the same page, it’s not the president who’s going to go. And I’m sure that John understands that as a long-serving diplomat, long-serving policy expert.”

MacCallum noted that Rice’s remarks were “gracious,” but added there were times when Rice herself disagreed with those with whom she served — namely, former President George W. Bush.

"Certainly," said Rice. She said, however, that she was "secretary of state, and when I said with President Bush that we were going to do certain things, we went ahead and did them. But we wanted to hear from people who disagreed. That's the only way that you can make good policy … if you're willing to take advice and listen. And then you have to make your own decision."