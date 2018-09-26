‘CON GAME’: Trump Destroys Kavanaugh Allegations, Bashes Democrats (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump came to the defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday while speaking to reporters, calling the Democrats “con artists” who have brought harm to Kavanaugh’s wife and children.

“I think it’s horrible what the Democrats have done,” Trump said. “It’s a con game they’re playing. They’re really con artists. They don’t believe it themselves.”

“They’re playing a con game, and they play it very well,” Trump continued. “They’re lousy politicians, and they have lousy policies. They don’t know what the hell they’re doing. They want to get rid of ICE. They want to get rid of law enforcement. They don’t want to take care of our military. They want to raise your taxes. But they’re good at one thing — they’re good at one thing: that’s obstruction and resisting and con.”- READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE