Compton shooting: Charges filed in ambush of 2 deputies earlier this month

Deonte Lee Murray, the man accused in the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies in Compton earlier this month, has been charged with attempted murder, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Murray, 36, was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff three days after the deputies were shot, though his arrest was unrelated to the attack on the deputies, Sheriff Alex Villanueva initially said.

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were shot in the face and head while sitting in their patrol car near the Compton metro station. Both underwent surgery and have been released from the hospital. They are expected to make a full recovery.

At the time of his arrest, Murray, who has suspected gang ties, was charged with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm. The charges also included allegations of association with a criminal street gang, discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury, and personal use of an AR-15.

The deputy shooting was captured on surveillance video and shows a person in dark clothes walking up the pathway near Compton’s Blue Line station and approaching the parked patrol car from behind. The person in the video is seen coming closer to the car and then can be seen facing the passenger door of the patrol SUV. Then, just inches from the window, the person is caught on video raising a gun, opening fire, and running back the way he came. – READ MORE

