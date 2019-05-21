“Completely Unprecedented”: Ecuador Gives Julian Assange Belongings To US Government

In a move slammed as “completely unprecedented,” Ecuador has started giving the United States the personal possessions of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.

Assange’s lawyer, Aitor Martinez, said the move was “completely unprecedented in the history of asylum,” adding “Ecuador is committing a flagrant violation of the most basic norms of the institution of asylum by handing over all the asylee’s personal belongings indiscriminately to the country that he was being protected from.”

Ecuador’s foreign minister, José Valencia, authorized the seizure of Assange’s manuscripts, legal papers, medical records and electronic equipment earlier this month. – READ MORE