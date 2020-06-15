‘COMPLETE INCOMPETENCE’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Uses Obama-Era Stats To Attack Trump Economy (VIDEO)

CNN host Chris Cuomo was mocked late this week after he attempted to use statistics from the Obama-era to try to make the case to viewers that there was systemic economic racism currently in the economy under President Donald Trump.

Cuomo’s segment came in response to Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow saying last week that he does not believe that there is widespread systemic racism in the United States.

Cuomo said that it was a “fact” that there was systemic racism “everywhere” in the U.S., and then proceeded to show graphics from Pew Research Center and other studies that were from 2016, according to Fox News. – READ MORE

